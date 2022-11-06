Do You Plan Putting Up A Christmas Tree? If So, When?

We're starting to get into the holiday season.

For many folks, that means putting up a Christmas tree. While it might be a bit early at this point, there is no real rule on this.

A glance at social media among my Facebook friends shows a few who have already put up a tree or plan on doing so soon. One friend of mine, in fact, says he keeps a tree up all year.

I'm not sure if he was joking or not.

When I was a kid I recall usually putting up a tree around December 1. We usually took it down on New Year's Day.

Then again, not everyone even puts up a tree.

So how about you? Are you planning on putting up a Christmas tree this year? If so, when?

Take our poll and then check out the results of our survey!