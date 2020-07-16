Defiance Grows as Georgia Governor Blocks Local Face Mask Rules

ATLANTA (AP) — Mayors in Atlanta and other Georgia cities say they want their requirements for people to wear masks in public to remain in place, even after Gov. Brian Kemp explicitly forbade cities and counties from mandating face coverings.

Thursday statements by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and others deepen defiance of the Republican governor.

Officials in at least 15 Georgia cities and counties had ordered masks, and many are venting outrage at Kemp swatting down their efforts.

Kemp is encouraging people to wear masks, but declines to make it mandatory, unlike governors in 25 other states.