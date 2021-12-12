Crews Search for the Missing After Devastating Tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor is warning the state’s death toll from an outbreak of tornadoes could top 100.

Get our free mobile app

Rescuers in an increasingly bleak search are picking through the splintered ruins of homes and businesses, including a candle factory that was bustling with night-shift employees when it was flattened.

Authorities on Saturday reported rescuing 40 of the 110 people who were in the building at the time, but by Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said it would be a miracle if anyone else were rescued.