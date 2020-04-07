Crew Member of Navy Hospital Ship in NYC Has COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — A crew member of a Navy hospital ship sent to New York City for the coronavirus outbreak has tested positive for the disease.

The Navy said in a prepared statement that the USNS Comfort crew member tested positive Monday and was being isolated.

The Navy says the positive test will not affect the 1,000-bed hospital ship’s mission to receive patients.

President Donald Trump said Monday he agreed to take COVID-19 patients aboard the ship after speaking with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.