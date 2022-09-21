Cowboys in the NFL: Week 2

LARAMIE -- As training camps kicked off around the NFL in August, it appeared the decade-long career of Tashaun Gipson was coming to an uneventful close.

A year after tallying 47 tackles and a pair of interceptions out of the Chicago secondary, the former Wyoming Cowboy remained out of work. That is until mid-way through the month when San Francisco came calling.

Gipson posted on social media that he was back in business. ESPN reported a week later that he was being unceremoniously cut from the roster.

The sometimes cruel business of the NFL reared its ugly head once again. The 32-year-old would once again be forced to play the waiting game.

General manager John Lynch and the Niners' brass once again picked up the phone. On the other end, Gipson. Just before the team's opening-day tilt with the Bears, he was signed to the practice squad.

That was short lived, too. Only this time, good news followed.

Injuries and cuts opened a door for Gipson to join the 53-man roster. He was officially on the plane to the Windy City.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Dallas, Texas, product registered three tackles against his former team inside a rain-soaked Soldier Field. Turns out, he was just getting his feet wet. Early in the second quarter of last week's 27-7 victory over division rival Seattle, Gipson snagged a deflected pass off the right arm of Geno Smith, hauling in his 25th-career interception.

Gipson, who has spent time in Cleveland, Jacksonville, Houston and Chicago before coming to San Francisco, adds Smith to a list that includes sure-fire Hall of Famers like Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes, along with many other talent signal callers like Matt Stafford, Derek Carr and Matt Ryan.

Let's check out how the other Pokes in the pros fared last week:

Josh Allen -- Quarterback - Buffalo Bills

Longtime Buffalo sports reporter, Jerry Sullivan, tweeted out some insane Josh Allen stats Sunday night. Over the Bills last four games, the fifth-year quarterback has completed 100-of-131 throws for 1,251 yards and 16 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions, both of which happened on opening day against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The previous three games were also against teams that were in the playoffs last season: Tennessee (No. 1 seed in the AFC), Kansas City (AFC title game) and the Patriots. In his latest outing, a 41-7 rout of the Titans in Orchard Park on Monday night, Allen connected on 26-of-38 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns. The former Wyoming gunslinger didn't even play in the fourth quarter.

Chad Muma- Linebacker - Jacksonville Jaguars

The rookie middle linebacker had the best performance of his very young career last Sunday in a 24-0 blanking of the visiting Colts, capping his afternoon with three tackles, including one solo stop. Chad Muma was selected in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He now has four tackles through two games while playing in a reserve role.

Chase Roullier - Center - Washington Commanders

The injury bug has bitten the former Wyoming center once again. A year after missing nine games with a left leg fracture, it appears Chase Roullier could be done for the season after his lower half was rolled up on with just 1:08 remaining in Washington's 36-27 setback last Sunday in Detroit. For now, the sixth-year pro is on the short-term injured-reserve list (four games) awaiting a second opinion on a right knee injury that could require season-ending surgery. “My least favorite part of the game is those injuries, and I know what he did last year and how he battled,” Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz told the Washington Post. “I saw him in there working every day since I’ve got here in the spring, and my heart just dropped when he went down. . . . It really stinks — especially a competitor like he is, such a great guy, such a leader on this team up front, especially with those O-linemen.”

Andrew Wingard - Safety - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville safety Andrew Wingard wrapped up his Sunday with a pair of tackles in a 24-0 blowout of division rival Indianapolis. The fourth-year pro from Wyoming has had a pedestrian start to the 2022 campaign, tallying just three tackles out of the Jaguars secondary. Last season, the Colorado product finished with a career-best 88 tackles to go along with a sack and an interception.

Logan Wilson - Linebacker - Cincinnati Bengals

The defending AFC champions are off to a rough start. The same can't be said for middle linebacker Logan Wilson. The Casper product is the Bengals second-leading tackler with 12 stops, including three as Cincinnati dropped to 0-2 on the season Sunday in Dallas after a 20-17 loss to the Cowboys. Wilson finished the opener with a team-best nine tackles.

Mike Purcell - Defensive tackle - Denver Broncos

While Mike Purcell's individual stats might not look all that impressive -- just two tackles through two weeks -- the 6-foot-3, 328-pound anchor of the Broncos defensive front has been a key piece in stopping the opposing rushing attacks through two weeks. Denver limited Houston to just 80 yards on the ground on 18 attempts in Sunday's 16-9 victory. The week prior, Seattle rolled up just 76 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Carl Granderson - Defensive end - New Orleans Saints

The 6-foot-5, 261-pound defensive end from Sacramento, Calif., finished Sunday with three tackles, including one for loss in a 20-10 home loss to division rival Tamp Bay. That stop behind the line of scrimmage couldn't have come at a better time for the Saints. With Tom Brady and the Bucs threatening inside the 10-yard line and facing a 4th-and-1, Leonard Fournette took the handoff and attempted the right side. The problem? That's where Carl Granderson was. The former Cowboy dumped the Tampa Bay back for a one-yard loss to thwart the drive.

Marcus Epps - Safety - Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Slay stole the headlines with two interceptions in the Eagles impressive 24-7 victory over visiting Minnesota Monday night in South Philly, but safety Marcus Epps continues to be a nuisance out of the secondary, racking up six tackles in the home opener. The former Wyoming walk-on is currently the second-leading tackler on the roster with 16 stops. He also has a tackle for loss to his credit.