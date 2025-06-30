Casper Couple Dave and Karla Dundas to Receive Cowboy Code Try Award

Dave and Karla Dundas, longtime Casper residents and community champions, have been named the 2025 Mick & Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award recipients. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will present this special honor at the 27th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast on Wednesday, September 17th, at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The Dundas’ are well known in the Casper community for their years of dedicated volunteerism and advocacy. Karla co-founded the Thank a First Responder – Natrona County Foundation and has also poured her energy into Jason’s Friends and CASA. Through baking, organizing, and delivering acts of kindness, she has honored those who serve and protect our communities.

Dave, who spent two decades in the theater department at Casper College before continuing his career at Hilltop Bank, has served on the CDC Foundation Board and the Senior Wildcatters Board, coached his kids’ soccer teams for many years, and is always quick to lend his time and talents to support the causes close to Karla’s heart.

“You don’t have to have a lot to make a difference—just find something you care about and go do it,” Karla shared, reflecting on the importance of community involvement. Dave added simply, “We live our lives serving people because it’s the right thing to do.”

Perhaps most moving is how the Dundas’ have turned profound personal loss into purposeful action. After the tragic passing of their son, Officer Danny Dundas, they established a scholarship in his name at Casper College for first responders and their families. They continue to serve, host, and invest in the community in his memory—living out the same values of kindness, commitment, and courage that defined his life.

Rooted deeply in Wyoming values, the Cowboy Code Try Award recognizes individuals who embody "THE TRY"—the grit, determination, and unwavering spirit to give every goal 110%, no matter the challenge. Dave and Karla Dundas exemplify this ethic through a lifetime of quiet leadership, selfless service, and a steady commitment to lifting up those around them.

The 27th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast will honor Barbara Cubin, a trailblazer and extraordinary servant for the State of Wyoming, and feature keynote speaker Will Reeve, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame member, reporter, journalist, producer, television personality, and actor. The event will be held on Wednesday, September 17th, at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Breakfast begins at 6:30 AM, and the program begins at 7:00 AM. There is no cost to attend; however, guests are encouraged to make a meaningful gift to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and its $5.6 million annual effort to serve youth across 11 Club sites.

You can find tickets here.

Military Appreciation Day May 3, 2025 Wyoming’s Own 67th Army Band brought the music and the morale! Hosted by the Wyoming State Museum, the band performed two outdoor concerts to honor and celebrate our local service members.

📸 Sgt. Joseph Burns Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM