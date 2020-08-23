COVID-19 Presents Challenges for Campbell County School Busses

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Managing a school district's transportation program is a logistical challenge even in typical years.

This year has been anything but typical because of the coronavirus.

That makes the job all the more difficult for Keith Chrans, transportation supervisor for the Campbell County School District.

About half of the district's 9,000 students ride a bus. The 170 buses cover more than 2 million miles over the course of a year.

The Gillette News Record reports changes this year include putting hand sanitizer and masks on school buses.

School officials also plan to enforce social distancing on school buses.