Conservative High Court Upholds State Voting Restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Flexing its new strength, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has cut back on a landmark federal voting rights law.

Get our free mobile app

The decision upholding an Arizona law on Thursday is likely to help other Republican states fight challenges to voting restrictions they’ve put in place following last year’s elections.

By a 6-3 majority, the court ruled that Arizona's voting limits do not racially discriminate by limiting who can return early ballots for another person or by allowing the state to refuse to count ballots cast in the wrong precinct.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco had held that the measures disproportionately affected Black, Hispanic and Native American voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.