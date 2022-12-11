Confederate Monument Set to be Removed From Virginia Capital

RICHMOND, Va, (AP) — An official says work to remove the final city-owned Confederate monument from Richmond, Virginia, should start this week.

The city administrative officer says removal of the Gen. A.P. Hill statue from a busy intersection should begin on Monday.

Richmond is the onetime capital of the Confederacy that began removing its many other Confederate monuments in 2020 amid nationwide racial justice protests.

Plans to remove the Hill statue were complicated by the fact that the general’s remains are buried there.

Plans call for moving the monument to a Black history museum, though Hill's indirect descendants want it relocated to a former Civil War battlefield.

