Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Self-Quarantines

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is quarantining himself after learning that Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coffman’s diagnosis on Sunday came over a week after he and the governor appeared with other officials at a press conference.

Coffman said he worked from home starting Thursday after not feeling well and his symptoms were gone by Saturday. He says he got a rapid test Sunday in hopes of being cleared to return to his office and schedule but will now quarantine at home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises anyone who has been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient to quarantine for two weeks.

A Polis spokesperson said the governor would quarantine while waiting to hear from contact tracers.