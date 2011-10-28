Christmas Is America’s Favorite Holiday — Survey of the Day

According to a new Harris Poll, we are about the embark on the season of America’s most cherished holidays.

Christmas was the number choice when respondents were asked to name their favorite holiday. Thanksgiving grabbed the number two spot, while Halloween came in third.

Independence Day and Easter rounded out the top five, and the overall results were fairly stable between different genders and age groups. Notably, “my birthday” came in ninth, as a segment of the population was willing to stretch the traditional definition of a holiday.

