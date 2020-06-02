China Delayed Releasing Coronavirus Info, Frustrating WHO

After the new coronavirus was first detected in China, scientists rushed to identify it.

The World Health Organization publicly praised China’s transparency, thanking them for “immediately” sharing the virus sequence with the world.

But in fact, Chinese officials sat on releasing the genome for over a week.

Although WHO continued to commend China, recordings of internal meetings throughout January show they were concerned China was not sharing enough information to assess the risk posed by the new virus, costing the world valuable time.