Cheyenne NWS: Be Careful, Roads Are Still Slick
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while the snowfall which hit most of the state yesterday and last night has mostly ended, travel conditions in many areas are still not good.
The agency posted this graphic at 6:30 a.m.:
A good Tuesday morning to you all. While the sun is shining and the snow has since ceased falling, area roadways in places still have some slick spots of ice and snow so plan for a little extra time for your morning commute.
At last report, Interstates 80 and 25 in southeast Wyoming were both open, but black ice and slippery conditions were reported in many areas. You can see the WYDOT Road and Travel Report here.
