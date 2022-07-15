Check Out This Funky Colorado Earth House selling for $730K

Michael Turner, Broker Associate with Re/Max Real Estate Group Llc

This Colorado Springs home is totally giving us Hobbit meets Hippy vibes and we totally dig it. This off-grid home in Southern Colorado is located at 17160 East Goshawk Road and is listed on Realtor for $730K.

The two bedroom, one bathroom home built in 2000 has a total of 2,940 square feet of living space and five acres of land. With all of that land, you would have no problem caring for horses, building a large shop, or storing an RV.

Take a peek at the Earthship home selling for $730k in Southern Colorado:

This home as a newly refinished and fully owned solar system, plus a propane generator. Inside the home, you will find two stoves. One propane and the other wood burning. On demand hot water comes from the tankless water system. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen and there is also an indoor pond.

If you would like to learn more about the Earthship house listed for sale for $720K and  located in Colorado Springs at 17160 East Goshawk Road, you can see the listing in its entirety on Realtor.

Source: Realtor

 

