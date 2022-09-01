Check Out New Photos Showcasing Yellowstone Repair Efforts

The Yellowstone National Park recently released a slew of new photos showcasing the repairs being down on Old Gardiner Road and Northeast Entrance Road.

Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a press release on the photos:

"Efforts to reconnect to these communities are on schedule and exceeding expectations," Sholly said. "We will continue to update the public on progress as we move into fall but fully expect that regular vehicle access will be restored by mid-October with additional work occurring afterwards as long as weather permits."

The reconstruction of both the North and Northeast entrance roads will be a multi-year effort.

Meanwhile, the park has been working on temporary solutions to for these areas before the winter season including a temporary two-lane road that connects Mammoth Hot Springs to the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and repairs on around five damaged sections of the Northeast Entrance Road.

Both are expected to be open to regular traffic by Oct. 15.

Since the flooding began in June and up until Aug. 29, the Small Business Administration has been handing out loans to homes and businesses that have been directly impacted by the natural disaster.

The SBA has approved a total of $9,838,200 in loans, split between $3,633,400 for homes and $6,204,800 for businesses, while Economic Injury Disaster Loan will be available through March 30, 2023.

