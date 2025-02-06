CCH: Contracted employee fired following Legacy resident’s prescription overdose death

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health says swift and decisive action followed a recently reported November death at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, resulting in one contract employee’s termination.

The CCH announcement followed the release of information from Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem, who said on Feb. 4 that the November death of 66-year-old Rhonda Parker was caused by toxicity or overdose from a known prescription medication while she resided at the Legacy.

It is the second reported death in as many months at the Legacy that resulted in employment terminations. The most recent death was that of 88-year-old Judith Duvall, who died of exposure or hypothermia after somehow accessing the facility’s outside courtyard. She was found by staff members shortly before 4:10 a.m. Jan. 10.

The Jan. 10 incident sparked immediate suspensions for multiple employees. Weeks later, CCH announced it fired one full-time employee and terminated the contracts for three contracted employees including the contract facility administrator.

According to CCH’s response, the healthcare organization immediately reported both incidents to the appropriate authorities. As of Feb. 4, police investigations into the reported deaths are ongoing, and CCH has pledged its full cooperation.

“We at [CCH] express our deepest sorrow to the families affected,” Board of Trustees Chairman Tom Murphy said in a statement. “We are committed not only to addressing what happened but also to learning from the incidents and emerging from these experiences as a safer, stronger institution, continually striving to improve the care and services we provide to the community.”

During the most recent board meeting, CCH CEO Matt Shahan said a registered nurse had been assigned to the facility to conduct a quality improvement review. He also announced the facility had stopped taking admissions and additional safety measures were being implemented at the Legacy, including adjustments to reporting relationships.

“These recent events have shaken all of us, and we are determined to take every possible step to reaffirm your confidence in our institution,” Shahan said during the meeting.

