Casper Senior Center Suspends Activities Including Group Meals

The Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. Fourth St., is closing its public services due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, city spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said Monday.

Those activities include the group meal service, Ladd said during a press conference of community officials at Casper City Hall.

"They are currently working on a plan for a drive-through meal service," she said.

Senior Center staff is available at 265-4678.

More information will be posted at the center's website.