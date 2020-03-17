Casper-Natrona County Health Has 30 COVID-19 Tests Available

A representative for Casper-Natrona County Public Health said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County as of Tuesday afternoon, a spokeswoman said.

Casper-Natrona County Public Health Public Information Officer Hailey Bloom said there are currently 30 test kits available.

Wyoming's case count increased to 10 after seven new cases were announced in Fremont County.

"Testing is not available on a walk-in basis at this time," Bloom said. "There is a protocol for testing, and those test kits will be used when deemed appropriate by Natrona County Health Officers."

Bloom added that health officers are following CDC guidelines.

Tomorrow, a Natrona County Health Officer will provide more information on testing, Bloom said.

School employees back on-duty; many will work from home

Natrona County School District Public Relations Officer Tanya Southerland said at Tuesday's daily press conference that the school district will continue providing lunches to individuals who are younger than 18 weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lunches can be picked up at Verda James Elementary, Paradise Valley Elementary, Midwest School, Lincoln Elementary and the Casper Recreation Center.

Southerland added that graduation ceremonies will continue as scheduled.

The school district also will not extend the school year and benefited employees will be paid. All NCSD duties will be back on duty effective Wednesday. It will be a work-from-home model for many employees, Southerland said.

Casper municipal court

Casper Police Department Public Information Officer said the municipal court appearances and operations will continue as planned. People with documented illness, high-risk individuals and the elderly can have their hearings continued.

Metro animal shelter

Ladd said the animal shelter will reduce the number of customers allowed in the facility to 10. Effective immediately, the shelter will reduce its hours to 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday effective Tuesday.