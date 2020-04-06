Casper Municipal Court To Reschedule Hearings

Casper Municipal Court extended the dates of currently scheduled hearings due to the coronavirus.

Casper Mayor Steve Freel on Monday announced that previously scheduled hearings will be held into June. The rescheduled hearings are in line with orders issued by the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Court staff will call those with hearings scheduled in Casper Municipal Court to reschedule. If you have a hearing and do not receive a rescheduling call, call the court at 307-235-8267.

Freel said those wishing to make payments to municipal court can mail them to 200 North David Street in Casper, pay online at caspertix.com or over the phone at 1-877-794-1215.