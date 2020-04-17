Casper Mayor: Return To Normal Won’t Be Like Flipping A Switch

Casper Mayor Steve Freel on Friday said city officials are beginning to draft a blueprint for reopening.

Freel added that a potential plan would likely be implemented in phases, and it will take the entire community's input.

"It will not be a flip of a switch," Freel said. "We will do our best to create a process that maintains the community's health and brings our economy back to life as soon as the appropriate timing and process would allow."

The mayor encouraged residents to visit casperwy.gov to submit ideas.

Casper-Natrona County Public Health Department spokeswoman Heather Bloom also stressed that the community is far from being out of the woods. Statewide stay at home orders are set to expire April 30, just shy of two weeks.

"We caution people in thinking that may be the light at the end of the tunnel and life will return to normal," Bloom said. "Three is a great likelihood that we could see restrictions on orders of some sort extending well beyond that April 30 date."

On Wednesday, Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said the area be feeling the effects of COVID-19 well into June.

