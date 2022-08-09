Casper: Hunter’s Education Classes Available

According to Casper's Wyoming Game and Fish public information specialist, "summer is a good time to take a hunter education course."

Anyone planning to hunt in the fall who needs to complete their hunter education courses can now sign up for a class. Several classes are starting now.

To register for a class, visit the Hunter Education course listings. The website is updated as new courses are scheduled. If you have questions, please contact the Casper Regional Office at 307-473-3400.

The reason for hunter education is to promote safe and ethical hunting while teaching skills to prevent hunting and firearm-related accidents. The course enhances knowledge about the tradition of hunting, wildlife identification, and focuses on hunting responsibilities.

Hunter education is a requisite in Wyoming for hunters born after 19665, with exemptions for military and law enforcement. Wyoming also offers a hunter mentor program for hunters who don’t yet have hunter safety. Learn how to enroll in the program online.

For hunters who are new to or don’t live in Wyoming, certifications from other states are permitted; proof in the field is required, though.

Other things you will need to hunt in Wyoming include the following:

Hunting License

Conservation Stamp

Proof of Hunter Safety

Fluorescent Orange/Pink

Archery License/Important information

Access Yes - Hunter Management Areas (HMA)

Permission to Hunt, Fish or Trap

Other Stamps and Permits

Do I Need an Outfitter?

Species Specific Hunting Information

Horses and Horse Inspections

For more information on hunting a specific species, check out the Wyoming Game and Fish brochures that accompany regulations when you purchase a license.

Big Game

Trophy Game

Upland/Small Game

Migratory Game Birds (early and late)

Trapping

