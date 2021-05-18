Casper Family’s Gender Reveal Party Is Next Level Hilarious

Tyler Muckley via Facebook

Gender Reveal parties are VERY MUCH a thing right now.

For those of you that have been living under a rock  don't know what they are, it's a party held during pregnancy to reveal the baby's sex to the expectant parents, family, and friends.

Sometimes the expectant parents know the sex ahead of time, sometimes they find out at the same time as everyone else.

The possibilities are endless for how parents reveal the gender of the baby.

Generally pink means the baby will be a girl while blue represents a boy.

Some parents simply have a baker create cupcakes in the correct color and when the wrappers are removed guests can see what gender the baby will be.

I've seen people fill baseballs with colored powder and smash them, and even fireworks displays that show the right color.

A simple google search will reveal thousands of ideas.

With the recent popularity of videos on social media, many parents are filming the BIG reveal and then sharing the reactions so everyone on their friend's list can enjoy the fun.

When I came across this Casper family's Gender Reveal party idea I was instantly captivated, and I have no problem saying that I consider them #genius.

The blue shark was the winner, and if that didn't clue you in to the fact that the baby will be a boy the explosion of blue powder should have made it clear.

Watching this video I feel like this couple would be a blast to invite to a neighborhood BBQ...as long as they bring the blow-up suits of course.

