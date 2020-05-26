Casper Daycare Reopening After Student Positive For COVID-19

A Casper childcare facility will reopen this week after a COVID-19 case was traced there and health officials subsequently determined it was unrelated to the facility.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department says Learning Junction will reopen this week after a 14-day quarantine since the positive case was last in the facility. The daycare was closed earlier last week.

COVID-19 was also traced to a Casper longterm care facility, Lifecare.

State health officials conducted testing from staff and attendees at both facilities and all of those cases came back negative.

County health officials said in a news release Tuesday that they will continue to follow-up to ensure that Learning Junction is safe to reopen but they believe the original case there was isolated and unrelated to the facility.

At Lifecare, all staff and patients will be tested one more time at the end of this week to ensure all staff and residents are still negative for COVID-19 before returning to normal operations. If all staff and residents are negative, the residents and staff will be released from quarantine.

Like the case at Learning Junction, officials believe the case was isolated and unrelated to Lifecare. They were able to make that determination through contract tracing.