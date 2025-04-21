Casper College to host Spring Job Fair on Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper College is hosting a Spring Job Fair on Tuesday, April 22 at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gym, with a lineup of full-time and part-time jobs that include permanent positions, internships and seasonal work.
The event is open and free to the public from 1:30 to 5 p.m., and open exclusively to veterans from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
According to a release from Casper College, the event is an opportunity to not only look for employment, but also make contacts for potential future opportunities.
“Attendees should come prepared to network, apply, and interview at this event and have their references, contact information, and copies of their résumés ready,” said career services coordinator Ashley Taylor in the release. “The best part of these events is bringing our community together to learn about available resources and opportunities. If nothing else, it is a great way to practice your elevator pitch and build your network.”
Employers scheduled to be at the job fair include:
- Adecco Staffing
- The ARC of Natrona County
- Banner Health
- Best Home Health and Hospice
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
- Bureau of Land Management
- Campbell County Health
- Casper College Human Resources
- Casper College Community Education
- Casper Family YMCA
- Cellular Plus
- Central Wyoming Counseling Center
- City of Casper – Recreation Division
- Compression Leasing Services
- Dayton Transmission
- Disa
- Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital
- Evansville Fire Department
- Forest Service
- Fresh Start/JNC Interiors/Around the Edges/At Ease Restoration
- Garden Square Assisted Living
- Granite Peak Fabrication
- Hyatt Place
- KCWY/Wyoming News Now
- Knife River
- Live Inspired LLC
- Manpower
- Memorial Hospital of Converse County
- Mercer Family Resource Center
- Monument Health
- NAPHCARE
- Natrona County Health Department
- NOWCAP Services
- Overhead Door Company
- Oxbow Center
- S & S Builders LLC
- Science Zone
- Self Help Center
- Shepherd of the Valley Rehabilitation and Wellness
- Sheridan Memorial Hospital
- St. Joseph’s Children’s Home
- Sublette County Hospital District dba Sublette County Health
- True Companies
- Transportation Security Administration
- USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Wind River Family and Community Health Care
- WLC Engineering and Surveying
- Wyoming Air National Guard
- Wyoming Department of Corrections
- Wyoming Electrical JATC
- Wyoming Health Fairs
- Wyoming Machinery
- Wyoming Trust Attorneys
- Youth Crisis Center Inc.
More information can be found by calling 307-268-2013 or by emailing Ashley Taylor at ashlee.taylor@caspercollege.com.
The Casper College Spring Job Fair is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, the Natrona County School District and Casper College.