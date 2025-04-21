Casper College to host Spring Job Fair on Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper College is hosting a Spring Job Fair on Tuesday, April 22 at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gym, with a lineup of full-time and part-time jobs that include permanent positions, internships and seasonal work.

The event is open and free to the public from 1:30 to 5 p.m., and open exclusively to veterans from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

According to a release from Casper College, the event is an opportunity to not only look for employment, but also make contacts for potential future opportunities.

“Attendees should come prepared to network, apply, and interview at this event and have their references, contact information, and copies of their résumés ready,” said career services coordinator Ashley Taylor in the release. “The best part of these events is bringing our community together to learn about available resources and opportunities. If nothing else, it is a great way to practice your elevator pitch and build your network.”

Employers scheduled to be at the job fair include:

Adecco Staffing

The ARC of Natrona County

Banner Health

Best Home Health and Hospice

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Bureau of Land Management

Campbell County Health

Casper College Human Resources

Casper College Community Education

Casper Family YMCA

Cellular Plus

Central Wyoming Counseling Center

City of Casper – Recreation Division

Compression Leasing Services

Dayton Transmission

Disa

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital

Evansville Fire Department

Forest Service

Fresh Start/JNC Interiors/Around the Edges/At Ease Restoration

Garden Square Assisted Living

Granite Peak Fabrication

Hyatt Place

KCWY/Wyoming News Now

Knife River

Live Inspired LLC

Manpower

Memorial Hospital of Converse County

Mercer Family Resource Center

Monument Health

NAPHCARE

Natrona County Health Department

NOWCAP Services

Overhead Door Company

Oxbow Center

S & S Builders LLC

Science Zone

Self Help Center

Shepherd of the Valley Rehabilitation and Wellness

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

St. Joseph’s Children’s Home

Sublette County Hospital District dba Sublette County Health

True Companies

Transportation Security Administration

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

Wind River Family and Community Health Care

WLC Engineering and Surveying

Wyoming Air National Guard

Wyoming Department of Corrections

Wyoming Electrical JATC

Wyoming Health Fairs

Wyoming Machinery

Wyoming Trust Attorneys

Youth Crisis Center Inc.

More information can be found by calling 307-268-2013 or by emailing Ashley Taylor at ashlee.taylor@caspercollege.com.

The Casper College Spring Job Fair is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, the Natrona County School District and Casper College.