Car Reportedly Set On Fire Near Herschler Building

Photo courtesy of Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr

A suspect is in custody in connection with a Saturday incident in which a man allegedly drove his car near the Herschler Building in downtown Cheyenne and set the vehicle on fire.

That's according to Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, who posted about it on her Facebook page:

''Thanks to the efforts of Wyoming Highway Patrol and Cheyenne Fire Rescue, there is no damage to the Hershler building, and the suspect involved with driving his car between the east and west buildings and setting the car on fire is in custody."

Calls to the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Saturday seeking details on the incident were not immediately returned. We will report further information on the incident as it becomes available.