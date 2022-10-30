Bolsonaro, Lula in Close Race as Final Brazil Votes Tallied

SAO PAULO (AP) — Right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with more than 97% of the votes tallied.

Da Silva has 50.7% compared to 49.3% for Bolsonaro, according to the country’s election authority.

Polls closed at 5 p.m. (2000 GMT; 4 p.m. EDT) nationwide.

Because the vote is conducted electronically, initial results are out quickly and final results are usually available a few hours later.

In the first round of voting, on Oct. 2, the first half of votes tallied showed Bolsonaro ahead, with da Silva pulling ahead later after votes from his strongholds were counted.

