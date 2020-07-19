Boat Sinks at Pathfinder Reservoir; All 8 Aboard Recovered

A boat sank in Pathfinder Reservoir on Sunday and authorities were able to recover all eight people who had been aboard.

All eight of them were wearing life jackets, according to Leighton Burgen of the Natrona County Fire District.

The cause of the boat wreck and subsequent sinking remains under investigation, Burgen told K2 Radio News on Sunday.

Wyoming Life Flight, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office all responded to the incident.

Further details have not been released.