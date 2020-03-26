Birx Tells Grandmother’s Story in Social Distancing Plea

The coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, took a personal tact as she made her latest plea to the American public to practice social distancing.

Birx noted Wednesday that her grandmother Leah lived with a lifetime of guilt, because she caught the flu at school and, in turn, infected her mother.

Leah’s mother, who had just given birth, died — one of an estimated 50 million worldwide who died in the 1918 influenza epidemic.

Birx has been outspoken in pressing the call for Americans to be mindful in practicing social distancing.