Bill Protecting Same-sex, Interracial Unions Passes House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House gave final approval Thursday to protections for same-sex marriages.

The vote sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions.

The law requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages, a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing the marriages.

The bipartisan legislation would also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of "sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin." Biden is expected to sign the measure into law.

