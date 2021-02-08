Bill Filed In Wyoming Would Prevent Mandatory COVID, Flu Shots

A bill filed for the 2021 session of the Wyoming Legislature would prevent government employees from requiring people to get COVID-19 or flu shots.

You can read Senate File 94 here.

It's sponsored by Senator(s) Bouchard, Driskill, French, Hutchings, James, McKeown and Steinmetz, and Representative(s) Bear, Fortner, Gray, Styvar, Wharff, and Winter.

In the words of the legislation, the bill would mandate that ''No governmental entity or public employee shall force, require or coerce a person to receive an immunization or vaccination for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), first detected in Wuhan, Hubei province, People's Republic of China, or influenza against the person's will, nor shall the state health officer include them in any required immunization under W.S. 21‑4‑309.''

