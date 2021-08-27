Biden Vows to Finish Kabul Evacuation, Avenge US Deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States will complete its evacuation of Americans and others from Kabul, despite the attack that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and many Afghan civilians.

He vowed to avenge the deaths, saying the U.S. has some idea of who perpetrated the attack and will hunt them down.

Continuing the evacuation means Biden risks more deaths, but the alternative would be an early end to the pullout and leaving behind Americans still seeking to leave the country.

Biden ordered U.S. flags lowered to half-staff to honor the service members who were killed.