Biden Vows to Evacuate All Americans — and Afghan Helpers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging firmly to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan — and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too.

Get our free mobile app

He made that commitment Friday as other officials confirmed that U..S. military helicopters had flown into Taliban-held Kabul to scoop up would-be American evacuees.

Biden’s comments at a White House news conference came as the U.S. government struggles to ramp up a massive airlift of Americans and other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans, rescuing them from a Taliban takeover of the country.

Biden is facing criticism from some at home for the chaotic and often violent scene outside the airport as crowds struggle to reach safety.