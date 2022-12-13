Biden Signs Gay Marriage Bill at White House Ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed gay marriage legislation into law before a crowd of thousands, a ceremony that reflects growing acceptance of same-sex unions.

Get our free mobile app

"This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms," Biden said Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House. "And that’s why this law matters to every single American."

Lawmakers from both parties were there, as well as first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. Singers Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper performed.

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.