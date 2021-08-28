Biden Promises More Strikes on Afghanistan Extremist Group

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is vowing to expand a U.S. air campaign against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members.

Another terror attack by the group known as ISIS-K, he said, is “highly likely” this weekend as the U.S. winds down its evacuation.

The Pentagon said the remaining contingent of U.S. forces at the airport, now numbering fewer than 4,000, had begun its final withdrawal ahead of Biden’s deadline for ending the evacuation on Tuesday.

The remains of the 13 fallen American service members have begun their journey home.