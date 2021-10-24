Biden, Key Senators Huddle as Dems Drive Toward Budget Deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden brought two pivotal senators to his Delaware home on Sunday for talks aimed at resolving the disputes that have stymied the Democrats’ wide-ranging social safety net and environmental measure at the core of his domestic agenda.

Beyond looming domestic deadlines, Biden is pressing for progress so he can spotlight his administration’s achievements to world leaders at overseas summits that get underway this week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she expects an agreement on a framework by week’s end.

That would pave the way for a House vote on a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill before next Sunday, when a series of transportation programs will lapse.