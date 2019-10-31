Basement Fire Damages Home in South Cheyenne

Authorities are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire in south Cheyenne Wednesday evening.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue spokesman Scott Smith says crews were called to the 100 block of McFarland Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m., to find flames and smoke coming out of the basement windows.

Smith says the fire started in the basement and was confined to the basement area.

"The fire was under control at 9:05 p.m.," he said. "No injuries were reported."

It's unknown at this time how much damage the fire caused to the house and its contents.

