Barrett Bats Away Tough Democratic Confirmation Probing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has spent a long day batting back Democrats' tough questioning at her Senate confirmation hearings.

She was firm in her conservative convictions but light on specifics as senators tried to pin her down on abortion, health care and disputes that might arise from the upcoming presidential election.

She declined to say on Tuesday whether or not she would recuse herself from any post-election cases involving President Donald Trump, the man who nominated her to the lifetime seat.

Despite strong Democratic opposition, Republicans seem to have all all the support they need to approve her confirmation.