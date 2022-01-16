Australia Deports Djokovic for Being Unvaccinated
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge Sunday with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai.
It’s not clear where he will go from there.
Among the possibilities are Spain, Monaco, or his native Serbia.
The No. 1-ranked tennis star has spent the past 10 days at the center of a dizzying drama over his vaccination status that struck a chord in Australia as it sees a surge in coronavirus cases and has polarized opinion worldwide.
