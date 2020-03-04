At Least 23 WYDOT Snowplows Have Been Hit So Far This Winter

Wyoming Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to use extra caution around snowplows.

So far this winter, at least 23 WYDOT plows, including 10 in District 1 (southeast), have been struck by motorists.

"We did have 13 strikes (in 2014-2015), but that's kind of the outlier," said WYDOT spokesman Doug McGee. "Usually it's more like seven or eight."

McGee believes "an increase in distracted drivers" is primarily to blame for the high numbers.

"Distracted driving is a problem that is on the rise in this country," said McGee. "You drive anywhere you see it."

"Well, now you've got people that are distracted in extreme weather conditions, the roads are slick, their reaction time is cut significantly ... so I think they're running into our plows."