AP: States and Cities Slow to Spend Federal Pandemic Money

Many states and cities across the U.S. are getting off to a slow start in spending money from this year's coronavirus relief package championed by President Joe Biden and Democrats.

The American Rescue Plan signed into law in March included $350 billion for state and local governments.

An Associated Press analysis of the first progress reports found that more than half the states and almost two-thirds of the largest cities reported no spending as of this summer.

Biden's administration says it's not concerned about the early pace of the initiative.

A White House official says the package was designed to provide both immediate relief and funding for longer-term projects.