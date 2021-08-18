AP Source: Biden to Require Vaccines for Nursing Home Staff
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Biden will announce the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots.
The new mandate, in the form of a regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.
A senior administration official confirmed the announcement on the condition of anonymity to preview the news before Biden’s remarks.
