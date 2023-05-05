Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is Fast Approaching, Casper

The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is happening next Saturday, May 13.

"The thing to remember" said Rene Eberhardt, "is participating in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive is as easy as 1, 2, 3: get non-perishable food items, put them in a bag or a box, set it out by your mailbox and the mail carriers will do all the work."

The letter carriers will be delivering post cards and bags beforehand to let people know about the drive. If you do not get one you can still participate!

All the food collected stays in the community.

Eberhardt said they accept canned foods, canned meats, "peanut butter is really good, cereals, anything that can be used to make a meal will feed the hungry."

She also asked that donors avoid glass as it breaks easily.

The reason the drive occurs in May is because kids are getting out of school and may not have access to as many foods during the summer. Also, Eberhardt says that many people think to donate food during the holidays, but summer is a critical time to fill the food pantries for community members as well.

They do accept pet food, which goes to local agencies.

If you'd like to make a monetary contribution -- it is tax deductible -- please visit the National Association's website.