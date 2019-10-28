An ‘Endless Summer Oasis’ is Only 250 Miles Away From Frigid Casper

Winter has finally arrived this year in Wyoming and has most of us shivering. This short road trip can help you to forget the cold and pretend it is still summer.

Located in Rapid City, SD, the Watiki Indoor Water Park Resort is a family friendly destination that boasts over "30,000 square feet of wet and wild fun". There are pools, hot tubs, water slides, a lazy river, a bar for the parents, and it is all indoors. There are also four hotels surrounding the resort, so there is no shortage of space for your family. The outside temps may be sub-zero, but you will not even notice as it is summer all year long inside.

Get our free mobile app

Casper, of course, has some options for those who aren't willing to make the trip. The Casper Aquatic Center has some great pools, slides and play areas for the kids. The Ramkota Hotel has a 'Water Play Land' for the kids as well. These options do not have "30,000 square feet of wet and wild fun", but are very affordable and are close by.