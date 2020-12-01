Albany County Mask Mandate Extended

The Albany County public mask mandate which was put into effect o November 6 has been extended after a request from County Health Officer, Jean Allais, MD, until January 4, 2021.

There were several changes made to the mandate as well.

One big change to the “first continuation” is an extension to businesses and county buildings even when not open to the public. This requires the mask mandate to be followed by employees who will be working near each other.

Another change is that the order now applies to people who are 12 years old and older.

Thirdly, the mask mandate is waived in situations where law enforcement officers request mask removal in order to identify individuals.