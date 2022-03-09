Airstrike Hits Ukraine Maternity Hospital, 17 Reported Hurt

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike has devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol, with Ukrainian officials saying at least 17 people had been wounded.

The attack comes amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.

Civilians are also trying to escape shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv, streaming toward the capital.