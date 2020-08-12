AG William Barr to Host Roundtable in Cheyenne With Wyoming Cops
US Attorney General William Barr plans to host a roundtable featuring federal officials and Wyoming's law enforcement.
Barr will be in Cheyenne Thursday afternoon along with US Attorney for Wyoming Mark Klassen, Acting DEA Administrator Tim Shea and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Interim Director Forrest Williams.
The event will also involve Wyoming's police chiefs, sheriffs and other members of local law enforcement.
