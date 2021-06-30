Actor Allison Mack Gets 3 Years in NXIVM Sex-Slave Case
NEW YORK (AP) — “Smallville” actor Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the scandal-ridden, cult-like NXIVM group.
The sentence was handed down Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court.
Mack had previously pleaded guilty to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader, Keith Raniere.
She cooperated against Raniere and took responsibility for helping him create a secret society of brainwashed women who were branded with his initials, which was expected to lower her sentence.
Mack is best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the series “Smallville."
She's to surrender to prison Sept. 29.
