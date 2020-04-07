‘A Lot of Pain.’ New York Has Biggest 1-Day Jump in Virus Deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday, marking the biggest one-day jump in the outbreak.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the state's death toll since the beginning of the outbreak is now 5,489.

More people have now died from the coronavirus in New York City than perished in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center.

At least 3,202 people have been killed in the city by the virus, according to a new count released by city health officials Tuesday.

The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city.

The alarming death number comes even as new hospital admissions have dropped compared to last week.

Cuomo said the latest death tally reflects critically ill people hospitalized before this week.