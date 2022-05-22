78,000 Pounds of Infant Formula Arrives in US

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles has arrived in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children.

Get our free mobile app

President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available.

The nationwide shortage of formula, particularly hypoallergenic varieties.

The nationwide shortage of formula follows the closure of the largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.