54 Tested For COVID-19 In Natrona County: 22 Negative, 32 Pending

So far, 54 people have been tested for coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Natrona County, a county health department official said.

Of those, 22 tests have come back negative with another 32 pending, Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom announced during a press conference Friday. It normally takes one to three days for results to come back.

As of Friday afternoon, Wyoming has 19 confirmed cases of the virus.

Testing supplies have been reported to be limited statewide and throughout the U.S. On Wednesday, a Wyoming Medical Center doctor said the hospital has roughly 400 available.

Bloom also said medical professionals nationwide are short of personal protective equipment such as face masks, gowns and gloves.

The county health department spokeswoman also urged the public to continue maintaining social distancing practices in order to "flatten the curve." The disease spreading more slowly means hospitals won't be overwhelmed.